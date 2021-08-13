Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka flew to Turkey on Thursday to apologize to President Recep Erdogan over last Saturday’s diplomatic tussle between the two countries following the deportation of Turkish investor, Harun Aydin.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Kalonzo was ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta to fly to Istanbul and apologize to Erdogan.

Erdogan was said to be very furious with the Kenyan Government after they deported Harun Aydin by branding him a terrorist.

Harun Aydin is a renowned investor who has heavily invested in East and West Africa, particularly in Uganda and Nigeria.

Kalonzo is expected to tell the Turkish government that Aydin’s case was a mistaken identity and he was not a terrorist as claimed by the Kenyan authorities.

This is what Dennis Itumbi wrote.

“The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) agents are picking information touching on a damage control mission by the Government of Kenya to Turkey.

Our agents are reporting:

1. GOK has dispatched Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday (Thursday) night to go APOLOGIZE to the Turkish Government over the fiasco around Harun Aydin.

2. He will be telling Turkey that the whole drama was based on a MISTAKEN IDENTITY.

3. After investigations we are ashamed as a Government and we now confirm he is NOT a criminal and he is NOT a terrorist.

4. The problem with Aydin is the guys he was hanging out with.

It is so DECLASSIFIED!

The Kenyan DAILY POST