Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man on a mission, going by the number of politicians who are joining his Hustler Nation camp.

For the last 6 months, senior politicians from Mt Kenya, Eastern, Coast, and Nairobi have been swearing allegiance to the Hustler Nation gospel.

Now, details have emerged that former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero is also warming up to the hustler nation.

According to sources, Kidero, who has been financing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s political activities, has been missing in action in Jakom’s functions, sparking speculations that the billionaire is preparing to join DP Ruto.

Kidero is a notable figure in ODM and according to reports, he spent more than 400 million to fund Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2013.

Kidero is planning to vie for the Homa Bay Governor seat in 2022.

The seat is currently occupied by Governor Cyprian Awiti, who is one of the loyal foot soldiers of Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST