Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has shared shocking details of how the ‘deep state’ is planning to end the political careers of Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, and his Kikuyu counterpart, Kimani Ichung’wa.

Nyoro and Ichung’wa are Deputy President William Ruto’s s soldiers from Mt Kenya and are behind the DP’s cult-like following in the vote-rich region.

The two youthful politicians have been crisscrossing Mt Kenya preaching Ruto’s political gospel, and this, according to Itumbi, has not gone down well with the infamous deep state.

Itumbi, in a long social media post, said the two lawmakers may be kidnapped or harmed by state agents under the instructions from the infamous ‘deep state’.

“I will henceforth warn publicly. Hon. Ndindi and Hon. Ichungwa One of you or both of you is targeted either for a kidnap, public embarrassment, or General harm.

“I have been asked to tell you to radically alter your routine. Avoid being in restaurants or public spaces alone including supermarkets. Avoid that drive alone. Try and make sure you are always with 3 or more people,” Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST