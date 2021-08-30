Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 30, 2021 – Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, appeared on Inooro TV on Sunday, where she weighed in on President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s succession in 2022 and how the Mt Kenya region will vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Sabina appeared together with Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who is also the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) leader.

During the interview, Sabina revealed interesting details of Saturday’s meeting at State House where Uhuru hosted a group of Mt Kenya leaders.

Sabina stated that Uhuru conveyed the meeting to exchange ideas with his backyard leaders and come up with a way towards the general elections.

In addition, the President stated that he has no personal vendetta with Moses Kuria despite the political differences.

The President sent Sabina Chege to have a seat down with Kuria and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, and share ideas on how to move the region forward.

Moses Kuria is among Mt Kenya region leaders who are popularizing Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

However, Kuria is seen as a ‘double agent’ who has been leaking Ruto’s political secrets to Uhuru.

