The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI Internship Program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the planned twelve (12) months’ internship program, the candidates will have gained practical workplace experience to enable them have a competitive edge in their job search.

KEMRI is seeking to recruit a young, dynamic, self-driven, individual for the position below:-

Position: ICT Intern (1 Position)

Location: Centre for Vector Disease Control, KWALE

Qualifications

Possess a Bachelor’s degree in Information Communication Technology/ Computer Science from a recognized Institution with proficiency in various programming languages & frameworks – PhP, Python, JavaScript, HTML.

In addition the applicants must:-

Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age; and

Provide a Certificate of good conduct

Personal Attributes

Should possess interpersonal and communication skills

Must be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-starter

A person of integrity

Should possess strong analytical skills

Must be computer literate

How to Apply

Interested candidates should apply through the KEMRI Website www.kemri.org/careers(e- recruitment portal) on or before 20th August, 2021 by 5.00 p.m.

Please Note:

The Internship engagement is strictly for twelve months and the Institute WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of the program

offer employment after the completion of the program A monthly stipend of 25,000/= will be given without any other benefits.

Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance

It is a criminal Offence to provide false information and documents in the application; and

Only short listed candidates will be contacted

KEMRI is committed to diversity. Persons with disability and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to