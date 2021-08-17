Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for Environmental Health and Safety Intern Position for one of our clients.

STIPEND: KES 14,400

DURATION: 3 Months

Responsibilities

  • Weekly audit and refilling of all first aid boxes, checking ensuring they are adequately stocked in all units;
  • Monthly audit of fire safety preparedness;
  • Induction training of new staff, contractors and trainees on Occupational Health, Safety and Environment;
  • Participating in incidents and accident investigation and reporting of near misses, incidents and accidents;
  • Toolbox talks;
  • Under supervision of the EHS Officer, carrying out and compiling risk assessments and workplace inspections with the teams tasked by the Health and Safety Committee;
  • Weekly follow up of safety improvement plans status;
  • Assist in office administration, compiling various reports and committee minutes;
  • Implementing of PRIDE and SQUAD documentation standards (these are Company specific safety programs);
  • Administering permits to work for contractors and monitoring their operations (Hot Works, Work at Height and Confined Space Entry);
  • Archiving, documentation and record keeping of EHS reports;
  • Conducting impromptu site inspections and being at site where high risk operations are taking place and advice contractors as per requirements; and
  • Any other duties as assigned by the EHS Officer.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in either Environmental, Physical or Biological Sciences
  • Internship experience in an established EHS environment is an added advantage (preferably in a manufacturing set up)

SOFT ATTRIBUTES

  • A willingness to learn
  • Good interpersonal skills – amiable
  • Ability to work under strict deadlines
  • Ability to work with minimal supervision in a very fast paced environment

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 18th August 2021. Clearly indicate the job title.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply