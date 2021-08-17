Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for Environmental Health and Safety Intern Position for one of our clients.

STIPEND: KES 14,400

DURATION: 3 Months

Responsibilities

Weekly audit and refilling of all first aid boxes, checking ensuring they are adequately stocked in all units;

Monthly audit of fire safety preparedness;

Induction training of new staff, contractors and trainees on Occupational Health, Safety and Environment;

Participating in incidents and accident investigation and reporting of near misses, incidents and accidents;

Toolbox talks;

Under supervision of the EHS Officer, carrying out and compiling risk assessments and workplace inspections with the teams tasked by the Health and Safety Committee;

Weekly follow up of safety improvement plans status;

Assist in office administration, compiling various reports and committee minutes;

Implementing of PRIDE and SQUAD documentation standards (these are Company specific safety programs);

Administering permits to work for contractors and monitoring their operations (Hot Works, Work at Height and Confined Space Entry);

Archiving, documentation and record keeping of EHS reports;

Conducting impromptu site inspections and being at site where high risk operations are taking place and advice contractors as per requirements; and

Any other duties as assigned by the EHS Officer.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in either Environmental, Physical or Biological Sciences

Internship experience in an established EHS environment is an added advantage (preferably in a manufacturing set up)

SOFT ATTRIBUTES

A willingness to learn

Good interpersonal skills – amiable

Ability to work under strict deadlines

Ability to work with minimal supervision in a very fast paced environment

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 18th August 2021. Clearly indicate the job title.