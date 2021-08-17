Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for Environmental Health and Safety Intern Position for one of our clients.
STIPEND: KES 14,400
DURATION: 3 Months
Responsibilities
- Weekly audit and refilling of all first aid boxes, checking ensuring they are adequately stocked in all units;
- Monthly audit of fire safety preparedness;
- Induction training of new staff, contractors and trainees on Occupational Health, Safety and Environment;
- Participating in incidents and accident investigation and reporting of near misses, incidents and accidents;
- Toolbox talks;
- Under supervision of the EHS Officer, carrying out and compiling risk assessments and workplace inspections with the teams tasked by the Health and Safety Committee;
- Weekly follow up of safety improvement plans status;
- Assist in office administration, compiling various reports and committee minutes;
- Implementing of PRIDE and SQUAD documentation standards (these are Company specific safety programs);
- Administering permits to work for contractors and monitoring their operations (Hot Works, Work at Height and Confined Space Entry);
- Archiving, documentation and record keeping of EHS reports;
- Conducting impromptu site inspections and being at site where high risk operations are taking place and advice contractors as per requirements; and
- Any other duties as assigned by the EHS Officer.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in either Environmental, Physical or Biological Sciences
- Internship experience in an established EHS environment is an added advantage (preferably in a manufacturing set up)
SOFT ATTRIBUTES
- A willingness to learn
- Good interpersonal skills – amiable
- Ability to work under strict deadlines
- Ability to work with minimal supervision in a very fast paced environment
How to Apply
Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 18th August 2021. Clearly indicate the job title.
