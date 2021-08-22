Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 22 August 2021 – Renowned Kameme FM Presenter, Benson Gathungu alias Mzee Kiengei, has raised concerns over the rising number of deaths in the country.

Taking to his Facebook page, Kiengei raised concerns after spotting several funeral vehicles along Nairobi-Sagana highway when he was heading to Kirinyaga on Saturday to emcee in a function.

According to Kiengei, in every 10 vehicles along the busy highway, 7 have red ribbons while three others are likely to be hearse vehicles.

He prayed to God for mercy and asked for repentance, following the rampant deaths in the country.

“In every 10 vehicles on Nairobi Nyeri highway 7 have red ribbons and 3 are Hearse services vehicles…….God, We are sorry for every sin in this Nation…..Have mercy on us the Sting of death is Becoming so hard and bitter to us, Please Stop this wave of Death,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Kiengei’s followers agreed with his sentiments and also asked for forgiveness.

Most of his followers said that they have also spotted a lot of funeral vehicles along major highways especially on weekends.

“Yesterday I was going to Nairobi through Othaya Gitugi Road. I counted 5 different burials going on, Things are though,” one of his Facebook followers commented.

“I am along Nairobi Nakuru highway and I can attest to that. I happen to have a stopover at Delamere and there are so many vehicles going for burial,” Another follower interjected.

Last week, Kiengei revealed that he lost 4 close friends in a night due to Covid-19

Here are some of the reactions from his followers after he raised concerns over rampant deaths in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.