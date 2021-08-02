Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to resign from the government instead of continuing planting seeds of discord in the Jubilee Party.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Sabina, who is a member of the Kieleweke faction of Jubilee Party, said Ruto should resign from the party so that the ruling party can be restructured and rebranded.

“We want William Ruto to exit the Jubilee Party, and give us the peace of mind of working on our Party.

“Since he decided to secretly form a Political Party under Johnstone Muthama, and later introduced to the public that he was going to vie on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA),” Sabina said.

“If truly DP William Ruto is man enough, let him walk out of Jubilee Party, and Continue with his Tangatanga nonsense,” Sabina added.

Sabina is among Mt Kenya leaders who are opposed to Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST