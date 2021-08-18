Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, may be planning to rejoin President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee after recently defecting to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Speaking during an interview with a Kikuyu vernacular TV station, Wamuchomba said that despite her recent defection to Ruto’s camp, she still has her options open and that she is always ready to re-align with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s side.

According to Wamuchomba, she will not hesitate to dump Ruto’s Hustler Movement if President Uhuru Kenyatta asked her to.

She affirmed that the Mt Kenya region has a soft spot for the president and the leaders from the region still support him.

“The problem with our president in the Kiambu region is that we love him. If he calls to tell me that he wants us to have a conversation, even if I were sitting with the DP, I would go running very fast because we love him as our president,” she stated.

At the same time, Wamuchomba alluded to her recent defection from Uhuru’s Jubilee to Ruto’s UDA to Kiambu voters, who allegedly urged her to switch camps after she was mistreated and overlooked in the recent Kiambaa and Muguga by-elections.

According to the Woman Representative, she was sidelined from playing a role during the campaigns in the Kiambu region – her own backyard.

“The only discrepancy that the people of Kiambu had with me is that I was fronting the Jubilee candidate for the Juja by-elections.”

“They told me not to bring forth any agenda concerning the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the Jubilee party, or Uhuru,” she stated.

As the 2022 General Election draws closer, the political temperatures are fast-rising with politicians aligning themselves with the most probable winners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST