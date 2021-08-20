Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 20 August 2021 – Dj Miles has taken to social media and claimed his life is in danger.

He accused his wife, Josephine Kanini, of being behind his woes.

Miles blamed the recent incident where he was assaulted by cops at night on his wife Josephine.

He further said that his wife has run away with his kids and stated that if anything happens to him, she should be questioned.

According to the troubled deejay, who is the resident deejay at Whisky Barrel club in Kasarani, his wife has always put his life at risk.

He described her as a greedy and selfish woman.

“If anything happens to me, kindly know she is the one involved. She has always put my life at risk. She is so greedy and selfish,” part of his statement reads.

Here’s a screenshot of what the aggrieved deejay posted on his Instagram page.

Here’s a photo of his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.