Thursday, August 26, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has refused to clear Deputy President William Ruto’s candidate for the Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election.

A statement issued by IEBC on Thursday said United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Daniel Kivuva Musau, did not provide all the required documents and hence could not be cleared by the commission to contest for the position.

The commission also declined to clear two other candidates among them Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party candidate as well as Independent candidate Timothy Maneno.

The three candidates appeared before the Commission but none of them fulfilled all requirements that the commission had advertised after the position fell vacant.

“We have had a peaceful first day of the nomination and tomorrow will be the final day which closes exactly at 4:00 pm,” IEBC returning officer Moreen Oyaro said.

The by-election is expected to be a fierce battle between Wiper Democratic Movement Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka and DP Ruto, who is UDA supremo.

