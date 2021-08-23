Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – The Cabinet Secretary for Information Communication Technology (ICT), Joe Mucheru, has warned the Mt Kenya electorate against supporting Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking during a youth forum in Kiambu on Monday, the CS warned Kenyans against trusting Ruto and his Tangatanga camp, who are fond of quoting the Bible while addressing various political issues.

“These bible-waving politicians have targeted the youth because they think, wrongly, that the youth are gullible and easy to be manipulated … we must expose these snake-oil salesmen who will go to any extent to gain political power,” Mucheru stated.

On Friday, after the Court of Appeal nullified the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Ruto said it is God who protected Kenyans from powerful politicians who wanted to amend the Constitution to create more positions for themselves.

Mucheru dismissed Ruto’s sentiments, saying God had nothing to do with the High Court or Court of Appeal landmark rulings that declared BBI null and void, saying it had everything to do with judicial activism.

“Judicial activism is the order yet we saw some leaders thanking God for that … What the judiciary has done is usurping the role of Wanjiku,” Mucheru said.

