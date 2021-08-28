Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has threatened to deal ruthlessly with the Court of Appeal Judges who declared the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI unconstitutional, null and void.

Last week, a seven-judge bench led by Court of Appeal President, Daniel Musinga, declared the BBI unconstitutional.

Speaking about the ruling on Friday, Uhuru who chaired the Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, Nairobi, said he was not happy with the decision of the Appellate Court and that is why he and other BBI proponents moved to the Supreme Court.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Uhuru said he will personally talk with the Supreme Court judges to see how they can revive the BBI.

In his argument, Uhuru said the Court of Appeal, in itself, was not properly constituted to stop BBI reggae.

This is what Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page.

