Friday, 13 August 2021 – Vincent Mboya, the 21-year-old man who went viral after he lifted a placard on the streets and begged Jalang’o to help him pay his three months rent arrears, has castigated the famous comedian for lecturing him and using harsh words after helping him.

Jalang’o cleared Mboya’s rent arrears totaling Sh 18,000 and told him to stop being lazy.

Jalang’o said it’s unfortunate to see a 21-year-old man who has the energy to hustle begging on the streets.

Mboya feels that Jalang’o looked down on him after helping him.

“I was so disappointed. I’m grateful that he helped me, but I don’t think telling me ‘work your a** off was necessary,” Mboya told the local YouTube channel.

He promised to refund Jalang’o his money when things start to look up.

“Sometimes people look down on you because you got nothing. I don’t have a problem with him, but when things work out for me as God has planned, I will refund his money,” he added.

He further urged Jalang’o to stop looking down on people, especially after declaring he will run for Langata MP Seat in 2022.

“I’m advising him as his small brother. He is getting into politics and he should avoid curse words. He should be humble,” he said.

