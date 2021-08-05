Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga are currently in Mombasa County planning how to craft a mega alliance that will win the 2022 presidential election.

Uhuru and Raila, with a few aides, will in the next 48 hours discuss the best combination of beating Deputy President William Ruto.

As it stands, Ruto is the man to beat since he has a massive following across the country.

Uhuru and Raila Odinga have reportedly approached Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi intending to try to convince him to be Raila Odinga’s running mate.

The Head of State is going home in 2022 and he sees Raila Odinga as his preferred successor with Mudavadi as his running mate.

But Mudavadi, who spoke on Wednesday, said he will not play second fiddle to anyone and is going for the top seat in 2022.

“I will not deputise anyone because I am going for the top seat in 2022,” Mudavadi told a local publication.

