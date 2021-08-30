Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 30, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has pleaded with the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region to elect him the next president come 2022, saying he will not harm them as claimed by his competitors, especially Deputy President William Ruto and his allies.

Speaking during a church service at Bible Fellowship Church in Kangari Kigumo, Murang’a County, Raila said his decision to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta is evident that he means good for the region and the entire country at large.

This came after his friend and Royal Media Services owner, SK Macharia, told him the naked truth about Mt. Kenya votes.

Macharia, who was among the dignitaries that accompanied Baba to Murang’a, told Raila to be cautious with his allies because they are lying to him that the ground is okay when in reality it is hostile to him thanks to Ruto.

Raila promised to intensify his campaigns in the region to flip the minds of Kikuyus.

He vowed to bring more development to the region once he is elected president in 2022 as a sign of good faith.

“I have the interests of the people of Mt. Kenya region and I mean no harm to you because I am not a bad person,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST