Tuesday, 03 August 2021 – Betty Kyallo’s immediate ex-boyfriend, TemeCarlose, went live on Instagram on Monday night and said that he will never date a Kamba lady again.

Betty and TemeCarlose dated for quite some time before she dumped him for Nick Ndenda.

Although he didn’t reveal why they broke up, he said that he doesn’t want anything to do with Kamba ladies at the moment.

However, he praised Betty Kyallo’s bedroom prowess and said that Kamba ladies take the crown when it comes to bedroom matters.

Here’s the video.

