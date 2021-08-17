Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi, has defended himself against accusations of rape by a woman who was on a vacation in Nanyuki.

According to the woman, Linturi, who is a close associate of Deputy President William Ruto, tried to rape her when she entered their room when her husband was out.

The incident reportedly took place at Maiyan Villas Resort, Nanyuki on January 29, this year.

However, Linturi through his lawyer, Charles Mwongela, said he was deep asleep at the luxury resort in Nanyuki when five men stormed his room.

Linturi said the five men kidnapped him, beat him up, stripped him naked, and took nude pictures.

He also said they threatened to share his naked pictures on social media.

According to Linturi, the kidnappers falsely claimed that he had strayed into one of the men’s villas in the dead of the night and tried to rape his wife.

However, in a statement to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the woman reported to the investigators that she was with her husband and some friends at Maiyan Villas Resort Nanyuki on January 29 having fun.

The woman claimed that later that night she retired to their room but did not lock the door because her husband was still out.

At about 3 am she heard the door being opened and since the lights were switched off, she assumed it was her husband.

The man entered her bed and started touching her in a very unusual manner.

However, according to the woman, the man she thought was her husband, never uttered a single word while he inappropriately touched her, and later they both fell asleep.

“Thirty minutes later she heard a knock on the door and went to open the door, only to find her husband standing at the door.

“This prompted her to switch on the lights since she was confused who was in her bed whom she thought was her husband,” part of the woman’s statement reads

On switching on the lights, they both realised there was a stranger in their bed and the husband became furious, raising the alarm.

Their friends who were with them in the hotel came to investigate and one of them identified the stranger as Linturi.

