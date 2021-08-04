Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has come out to explain the details of his failed trip to Uganda where immigration officials blocked him from traveling outside the country on orders from above.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto defended his failed trip to Uganda, saying he was headed there for his private businesses.

He noted that his private business should not be a matter of public concern since he also has a right to do his private work.

“These are personal issues, I cannot announce everything I do. If I count the eggs of my chicken, should I announce to Kenyans?” Ruto shared.

He explained that as a member of the East African community, he should be free to move around the region and conduct business.

Besides, Ruto claimed he had followed all the protocol required and that there was no reason to block him from flying out of the country.

“I am not a fool. I know what is needed before I travel, I have done this for 9 years. There is no day I have been told I need a permit from anyone.”

“Which law is this that has just been implemented? It is just a requirement to try and put me in a compromising position with people with whom I have no time. I leave them to God,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST