Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for letting his Deputy, William Ruto, grow ‘horns’ ahead of the 2022 polls.

Speaking at a burial on Saturday, Atwoli claimed that he warned Uhuru Kenyatta that unless he tamed Ruto, he would raid his political strongholds, popularly known as the bedroom.

According to Atwoli, his words came to pass as Ruto’s men have won 3 out of 3 by-elections in the Mt Kenya region, considered Uhuru’s political bastion.

The outspoken COTU boss further claimed when Ruto suggests that some leaders spend time drinking alcohol, he is insulting Uhuru and no one else.

“During the funeral of Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, I told President Uhuru this kid (William Ruto) will get into your bedroom if you are not careful.”

“He went to Juja constituency and won against Jubilee. He went to Kiambaa– where Uhuru’s mother hails from- and won.

“Hio sio madharau (is that not being contemptuous)?” the COTU boss asked.

At the same time, Atwoli noted that Ruto has shown little regard for his boss, Uhuru, to the extent of indirectly insulting him as people cheer him on.

“When William Ruto says some politicians spent time drinking alcohol as he discusses his bottom-up economic model, he is not only insulting people like Musalia Mudavadi but the president too,” Atwoli stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST