Friday, 06 August 2021 – Comedian Eric Omondi is over the moon after Ezekiel Mutua was fired over corruption.

Eric and Mutua have been attacking each other after he terminated his hyped Wife Material Show and left him counting massive losses.

Last month, while in Tanzania for a sold-out show, Omondi called out Ezekiel Mutua for frustrating artists and said that he will not be in office by September.

And true to his words, Mutua has been fired and his replacement named.

Eric took to his Instagram page to celebrate Mutua’s miseries.

“I SAID BEFORE SEPTEMBER!!! And you thought it was a joke. You cannot bite the hand that feeds you. We are your EMPLOYERS.

“I told you your only Option was to Apologise to the Entertainment Industry for your unfortunate remarks.

“But I guess it’s too late. I dont know how true or false the word going around is, but I still PROMISE you.

“Unless you Apologise and Change your ways…Hautakua kwa Hiyo ofisi by SEPTEMBER,” he posted.

