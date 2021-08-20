Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 20 August 2021 – A popular deejay who goes by the name, Dj Miles Kenya, is the latest victim of police brutality.

Rogue cops attached to Kasarani police station stormed his house on Thursday night and assaulted him before bundling him into a private car.

Miles was assaulted by the cops after he confronted their colleague for sleeping with his wife.

He shared a photo showing injuries inflicted on his body by the cops and cried for justice.

He claims he can’t work at the moment due to the injuries that he sustained after the rogue cops assaulted him.

“I need justice. I can’t do anything at the moment due to my health situation,” he posted on his Instagram page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.