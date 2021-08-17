Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi, has defended himself against accusations of rape by a woman who was on vacation in Nanyuki.

In an interview with Classic 105 Presenter Maina Kageni on Tuesday, Linturi, an ardent disciple of Deputy President William Ruto, said he is innocent.

Linturi claimed the woman accusing him of rape is an extortionist.

The embattled Senator revealed that the woman was in the company of men who stripped him naked in his hotel room and demanded Sh1 million or they accuse him of rape.

Linturi said after negotiations, he was able to raise four hundred and ninety-eight thousand shillings.

He also said he reported the ordeal to police but the police were only making fun of him and they sided with a woman, who he termed as an extortionist and a criminal.

The Tangatanga lawmaker said the rape allegations were crafted by the ‘deep state’ because of his association with DP Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST