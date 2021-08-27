Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga for the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking yesterday at his Karen residence in Nairobi during a consultative meeting with grassroots leaders and opinion shapers from Nyeri, Ruto said BBI could have survived if the promoters of the bill listened to him.

He noted that BBI would have received much support from across the board should they have considered the issues he raised at Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the report.

He blamed Uhuru and Raila for the BBI failure after they ignored his advice.

“My responsibility as the Deputy President is to advise the President, in accordance with our Constitution, as I see it. And I did my duty and informed him of the mistakes in BBI.”

“It would have been a big mistake if I had not raised the issues yet I knew they were there,” he said.

At the same time, Ruto spelt doom for Raila and Uhuru, saying BBI will not survive at the Supreme Court after the two allegedly directed the BBI Secretariat to appeal the Court of Appeal ruling that declared BBI as illegal, null and void.

The Kenyan DAILY POST