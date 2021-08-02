Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 August 2021 – Despite being one of the richest pastors in Kenya, Bishop David Muriithi of House of Grace Church claims that he cannot afford to pay his baby mama Sh 100,000 monthly child upkeep that she is demanding.

Bishop Muriithi’s baby mama identified as JM took him to court last week over child support and claimed that she has been taking care of their two-year-old son singlehandedly since he was born.

All she needs from the man of God is Ksh 100,000 monthly child upkeep to take good care of their son.

However, the flamboyant preacher, who owns a fleet of guzzlers and lives in the leafy suburbs, tells the court that he cannot afford to pay the money that his baby mama is demanding since he has no salary.

But his baby mamas’ lawyer Danstan Omari argues that the wealthy bishop lives a high-end life and so, he should be able to provide for their son.

“JM avers that Muriithi is a bishop of a reputable church within the Republic of Kenya who lives a high-end life and is not willing to offer his child the same kind of life which is a clear indication of discrimination on his part”, he argues in the court documents.

Omari says Muriithi has shown no interest in the minor and has incessantly shown no interest by failing to address the issue of how the child will be cared for and protected.

JM met the skirt-chasing preacher in 2018 and started an extra-marital affair that resulted in the birth of their son in 2019.

