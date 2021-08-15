Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 15, 2021 – Digital Strategist and Deputy President William Ruto’s blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has responded to Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, over threats to sue him for defamation.

In a letter to Matiang’i, the fearless Itumbi dared the deep state to bring their ‘A’ game because he does not fear them.

He told Matiang’i that he is ready to face him in a court battle and vowed never to delete the offensive tweets where he called Matiang’i ‘a thief’ in reference to the Ruaraka Land scandal.

“The three tweets are bourne out of information and circumstances that are well-known in the public domain and are in no way defamatory and malicious,” read the Itumbi’s response.

Matiang’i had, through his lawyers, asked Itumbi to immediately retract offensive tweets linking him to the Ruaraka Land Scandal.

Itumbi was also given until Friday, August 13, to apologize, failure to which he would face a defamation suit.

This comes barely a day after his car was allegedly sprayed with bullets in what he said was an assassination attempt on his life by the so-called deep state.

The police have since dismissed the assassination narrative, saying they were the one that trailed Itumbi and arrested him for hitting one of their cars.

At the same time, Itumbi accused the CS of denying him his freedom of expression which is constitutionally guaranteed, and accused the Interior boss of running away from public scrutiny.

“You are a highly visible public figure incapable of hiding under the law of defamation whenever Kenyans exercise their constitutional rights of opinion and expression on your suitability and expression on your suitability and performance,” retorted Itumbi.

He went on to blame the CS for the excesses of the current government, including the persecution of people associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

