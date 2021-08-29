Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 29, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has refused to be drawn into the debate regarding his security after President Uhuru Kenyatta withdrew his elite security detail and drivers last week.

Speaking during the burial of the late Senator Victor Prengei, Ruto stated that he will not engage any of Uhuru’s stooges regarding the withdrawal of his security.

He said he is too busy working on how the Kenyan economy will be turned around through the bottom-up approach.

“Nataka niwaambie wale wanaoshuglika maneno ya vyeo, mamlaka na security, sina nafsi ya kujibizana na nyinyi,” DP Ruto said.

“I may not be available to engage with you on who has security and who does not,” he said.

“I’m sorry I will have to disappoint those gentlemen who want us to talk about power and positions and security, I’m busy assembling an economic plan that will see to it that we create jobs for the youth and security for all,” he continued.

His allies, among them nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, faulted the country’s security apparatus, saying the citizens and his allies will ensure his safety.

The Kenyan DAILY POST