Friday, August 20, 2021 – NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has ruled out the possibility of being the running mate to Deputy President William Ruto in the upcoming presidential elections.

Speaking during an interview, Karua revealed that she will reject any offer to join Ruto in his bid to the State House.

According to Karua, she is only interested in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat and not being Ruto’s running mate in 2022.

Karua added that she would not seek the presidency in next year’s election but would be open to the idea in future elections.

“I have said this time and time again, my only political interests are to run for the gubernatorial seat of Kirinyaga County.”

“I have no interest in being Ruto’s running mate.”

“I won that seat in 2017 but my victory was stolen and that’s why I want to serve my people.”

“If God gives me more years, I still would want to be President in the future,” Karua explained.

The former presidential aspirant went on to urge Mt. Kenya leaders to join hands as the 2022 elections approach.

“We need to plan ourselves.”

“As Mt. Kenya leaders, we cannot wait for others to draw up their game plan while we sit around.”

“If we don’t plan, others will plan ahead of us,” she stated.

