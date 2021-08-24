Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Flamboyant city Bishop, David Muriithi of House of Grace Church, has admitted that he is the father of a 2-year-old son that he sired out of wedlock with his former side chick.

Muriithi said that he will take responsibility for his son but will only pay his baby mama Sh 10,000 per month.

The wealthy televangelist told the court that he is poor and depends on well-wishers to survive despite living in the leafy suburbs and owning several fuel guzzlers.

“I offer to take full responsibility of paying fees for the minor and as well as payment of 10,000 per month for the minor’s upkeep bearing in mind my limited means and family responsibility,” he said in an affidavit.

Muriithi’s baby mama had sued him for child support and was seeking Sh 100,000 monthly allowance for child maintenance for her two-year-old son.

She told the court that she has been taking care of her son single-handedly ever since she gave birth after the popular bishop cut communication and dumped her.

Muriithi confirmed in his affidavit that he had a short-lived relationship with the woman which ended in 2018.

The controversial bishop is a well-known womanizer with a string of baby mamas, most of whom are afraid to expose him because of his deep pockets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.