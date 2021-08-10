Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has laughed off One Kenya Alliance’s plan to front former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as the coalition’s presidential flagbearer in 2022.

There are rumours that OKA, which comprises Kalonzo, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, and Ford Kenya supremo, Moses Wetangula, want to choose Kalonzo as the presidential candidate.

Commenting about the development on Facebook, Sudi, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said Kalonzo presents himself as a senior counsel but he is empty and has nothing to offer to Kenyans.

He said if OKA chooses Kalonzo as the presidential candidate in 2022, he will request DP Ruto to step down for him since he can easily beat Kalonzo using the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“If OKA proposes Kalonzo Musyoka or Gideon Moi as its presidential candidate then I am ready to convince William Ruto to step down for me as UDA flag bearer.

“I am 100% sure that I will beat any of the two hands down. However, Kalonzo presents himself as a senior counsel but I know he is empty and has nothing to offer to Kenyans. In fact, some who has never seen a tarmac in Karamojong is far much better than Kalonzo,” Sudi stated.

