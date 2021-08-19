Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has issued conditions that would compel him to step aside from the party’s leadership.

This is after Jubilee members, led by Kieni MP Kanini Kega, met at a Nairobi hotel and demanded the ouster of Murathe and Secretary-General Raphael Tuju over the party’s dismal performance in the recent by-elections.

But in response, Murathe stated that those seeking to oust him should follow the right channel by writing to President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the party leader of Jubilee.

He argued that only President Uhuru Kenyatta, who gives interim Jubilee Party officials direct orders, has the power to kick them out.

Murathe dared the Mt Kenya leaders pushing for his ouster to petition the President, and if he agrees to their demands, he will gladly step aside and allow the party to constitute the revamping strategies.

“We are interim officials and if they have a problem with us, they just need to call the party leader to get rid of us. We are only answerable to the party leader. We take our briefs from the party leader,” he said.

“We cannot allow one group to monopolise the running of the party.”

“They cannot purport to want to run the business of the party at the exclusion of their competitors.”

“We welcome their proposals but not at the exclusion of everyone else because we cannot allow that to take place.”

“And if they are looking for an exit, they should not use us as a scapegoat,” added the Jubilee Vice-Chair.

Murathe further rubbished the strategies proposed by the Mt Kenya group stating that they do not speak for the party.

“So you are telling me to stick with the 20 per cent members to the exclusion of the 80 per cent? No, that cannot happen,” he reiterated.

“If it is about Tuju and myself, they should be clear but we will not allow them to exclude their potential competitors,” he added.

