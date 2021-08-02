Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 August 2021 – A prison warder from Siaya County committed suicide on Friday after posting a suicide message on his Facebook page.

The deceased cop, identified as Isack Ojwang, had highlighted his plight on social media but no one took him seriously.

In the alarming Facebook post that he posted days before his death, the 33-year-old prison warder said he was tired of living and instructed his close friend to take care of his young family since he knows him better.

A police report indicates that the deceased officer had turned into an alcoholic following frequent domestic disputes with his wife.

He was on annual leave when the sad incident happened.

Here are photos of the deceased cop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.