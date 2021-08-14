Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 14 August 2021 – On Thursday this week, Karen Nyamu’s first baby daddy, Dj Saint, was hosted for an interview on Radio Jambo, where he opened up about their flopped relationship.

The hunk deejay said that he walked out of the relationship after he realized that it was getting toxic.

They would fight frequently in the presence of their daughter, prompting him to walk away.

He portrayed Karen Nyamu as a toxic woman during the explosive interview.

Karen Nyamu has hit back at her baby daddy and claimed that she is the one who dumped him.

She further shared a private chat with her baby daddy, where he was apologizing to her for portraying her as a toxic woman.

In the chats, Saint tells Karen Nyamu that he was misquoted and regrets why he went for the interview.

Here’s a screenshot of what Nyamu posted on her Instagram stories.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.