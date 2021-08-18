Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker and Lagdera MP, Farah Maalim, has revealed why he dumped former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as he reaffirmed his commitment to support the candidate that will be settled upon by the One Kenya Alliance.

According to Maalim, Raila is unelectable, having been rejected by Kenyans for a record four times at the ballot

Maalim, who has been a long-term Raila Odinga ally, laid bare the reason as to why there is general fatigue among many people and specifically him in supporting Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a debate alongside Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabir, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, and lawyer, Collins Odote, Maalim recapped his lengthy political career dating back to 1992 where he supported Raila’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, since then, he has been supporting the Odinga’s.

He noted that he is tired of supporting the Odinga’s, especially Raila, and now he will be supporting someone else in the 2022 General Election.

Maalim joined active politics in 1992 and got elected as Lagdera MP, a position he served until 2013 when he declared an interest in the senate seat but lost.

He has in the past served as ODM Party- Disciplinary Committee chairperson.

In the run-up to the 2017 General Election, Maalim shocked many when he ditched Raila’s party to join Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party.

He is now among Kalonzo’s closest allies and is expected to advise the Wiper leader as he seeks to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST