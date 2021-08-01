Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 1, 2021 – A popular Kieleweke MP has begged his electorate to forgive him for associating himself with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Saturday, Mwea MP Wachira Kabinga, said he is ready to join Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘Hustler Movement’ if that is where the electorate wants him to be.

“I know some of you are very mad with me because of my current political stand.

“Let’s first work and then we shall decide which route to take next year.

“You are the people who will guide me on which party I should join,” Kabinga said.

“If you tell me to ditch Jubilee and join UDA, that is what I will do without hesitation.

“If you tell me to vie as an independent candidate, then I will have to do so. You are my bosses and I must do what you say,” Kabinga added.

However, Wachira requested the residents to allow him to work with Jubilee for the time being to fulfill his promises.

He argued that if it was not for his current stand, Mwea would not have benefitted with milestone projects such as tarmac roads and piped water.

The Kenyan DAILY POST