Thursday, August 26, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has insisted on joining Deputy President William Ruto-linked party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) with his own party, contrary to push by some politicians to have him kill his party before joining.

According to Moses Kuria, he is not insisting on having his own party in order to bargain for a position in William Ruto’s government but to be safe just in case the DP decides to do something stupid.

He said that he is ready to lose everything but not joining William Ruto without having his own party.

“I have never deviated from my course and I am not just about to deviate.”

“I am not stupid. I am not a mad person to insist on having my own party, there is something I know, and I do not want to share that publicly,” Moses Kuria said.

The outspoken Gatundu South MP said that there are certain interests of the Mt Kenya people that will not be served if he joins William Ruto’s UDA without a political party of his own.

The development comes after several of Mt Kenya politicians allied to William Ruto asked anyone wishing to join UDA to fold their individual political parties.

Ruto has on several occasions said he does not want to enter coalitions with other political parties but form one giant political party.

Moses Kuria’s persistence on not joining William Ruto without his own party has raised speculations that he is President Uhuru’s mole masquerading as a supporter of the DP.

However, Kuria denied the claims, saying he cannot hold briefs for President Uhuru, who is not interested in the 2022 Presidential race.

