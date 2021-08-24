Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded to his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who asked him to resign on Monday.

Uhuru, who was having an interview with Journalists at State House, Nairobi, asked his deputy to resign if he is uncomfortable with what the Jubilee Government is doing.

But speaking on Tuesday in Taita Taveta County, where he attended the burial of Muhoo Ward MCA Ronald Hanel Sagurani, the DP responded to Uhuru‘s resignation calls.

In his address, the DP boldly said he won’t quit his mission, adding that he is on course to deliver it.

“For those who have a problem I want to ask them for forgiveness. And I want to tell them that I am a man on a mission.

“I have no space to retreat, and I don’t have the luxury to surrender,” Ruto said.

The second in command said he has gone through lots of humiliation but will keep serving until the end of his term.

