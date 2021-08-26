Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – Former Inooro TV anchor, Muthoni Wa Mukiri, has a beautiful sister whom she introduced on social media and left men with wishful thinking.

Muthoni’s sister is called Nessy and she is very beautiful and stylish.

Just like her sister Muthoni Wa Mukiri, Nessy has a body to die for.

She describes herself as a fashion entrepreneur on her Instagram page.

However, men should hold their thirst because she is already taken.

Check out her photos below.

