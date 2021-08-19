Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and the One Kenya Alliance principals failed to reach a merger deal between their outfit and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party during a consultative meeting yesterday.

Uhuru failed to convince the OKA principals led by Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, Gideon Moi of KANU, and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya, to fold their newly formed outfit and throw their weight behind ODM Leader, Raila Odinga.

However, the OKA leaders agreed to look into Uhuru’s request after the much-awaited Court of Appeal ruling on the legality and constitutionality of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that is expected tomorrow.

The OKA chiefs are said to have raised concerns on sharing of positions and choice of running mate.

The principals noted that they would convene a meeting immediately after the BBI case ruling to fine-tune their differences.

“The OKA principals appeared to cede ground, but the meeting was not conclusive until the court pronounces itself on the BBI on Friday, August 20.”

“There are still hopes that the Appellate Court would resuscitate the drive and so the positions can be discussed next week,” a source intimated.

Initially, the OKA principals had vowed not to support the ODM party leader, arguing that he should return the favor to back one of the former NASA chiefs during the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST