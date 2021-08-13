Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021– Renowned social media influencer and blogger, Xtian Dela, is a worried man after he was served with a one-month notice to vacate his apartment.

He shared the eviction notice on his Instagram page and said he is distressed since his girlfriend Fatma Banji is 7 months pregnant.

“Just got kicked out. Homeless with a pregnant girl,” he wrote and accompanied the post with emojis showing he is clearly distressed.

Xtian was served with the eviction notice since the owner of the apartment where lives with his expectant girlfriend wants it for personal use.

Here’s the eviction notice.

