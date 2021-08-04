Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has slammed ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi over his recent criticism of the bottom-up economic model advocated for by Deputy President William Ruto.

Venting on social media on Tuesday, Sudi shared a video of himself running on a treadmill and urged Mudavadi to consider hitting the gym before engaging Ruto.

“Let my friend Musalia Mudavadi learn to hit the gym first before engaging Ruto,” he captioned the video.

Sudi remarked after Mudavadi criticized Ruto’s proposed bottom-up economics terming it “too academic”.

Speaking in Riruta, Nairobi, Mudavadi noted that the bottom-up model proposed by the DP has no tangible solution for Kenyans, adding that it is jargon meant to confuse the electorate.

“Let us not confuse Kenyans by talking about models.”

“What we need is to be practical about our public debt, corruption and agree if taxation is becoming a problem.”

“People are feeling the weight of taxation that is now becoming punitive.”

“Once you have diagnosed, provide targeted corrective measures and policy decisions that can address that situation but don’t talk about models, we are not in an economic class,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST