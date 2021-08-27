Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – The lone gunman who staged a daring daylight attack on Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Wednesday may have been radicalized recently.

According to friends and neighbors, the 29-year-old gunman identified as Hamza Hassan Mohamed successfully managed to hide his sinister motive from even those who were close to him.

He lived with his mother and other family members in a flat in Dar at an area called Upanga.

Neighbours described him as a calm and hard-working young man who was involved in small-scale mining.

Police revealed that he has no past criminal record.

However, investigations revealed that his father and sister committed suicide under unclear circumstances.

The daring gunman chose one of Dar’s most secure areas to carry out his heinous crime, a locale known for hosting various diplomatic missions, including the Kenyan High Commission, the French, Russian and Japanese embassies, as well as regional banking corporations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.