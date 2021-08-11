Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is on a mission to destroy President Uhuru Kenyatta completely before quitting the Jubilee Government.

This was revealed by renowned political analyst Herman Manyora, who believes that the DP is not done with damaging his boss.

Speaking to a local media house, Manyora noted that Ruto is a smart politician and will exit from the ruling party when the time is right.

“I think what (William) Ruto is doing is preparing for his exit.”

“He is preparing to leave and he will leave when he has done maximum damage to President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Manyora said.

The University of Nairobi don observed that Ruto is assembling his troops from within the government and will likely exit with key players.

Last week, Ruto declared that he will officially quit the Jubilee government at the most opportune time.

“People make choices at the opportune moment … when they think different choices are necessary.”

“We are not guests in any place.”

“We join parties by choice and leave by choice.”

“Nobody should ask why we are still here,” said Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST