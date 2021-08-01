Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 01 August 2021 – Betty Kyallo’s sister, Gloria, is off the market.

Gloria’s boyfriend, Ken, took to social media and dedicated a romantic message to her as young couples across the globe celebrate girlfriend’s day.

He said that Gloria is the best girlfriend that any man can desire and described her as kind, loving, funny, and an intelligent lady.

“To the best girl ever….Love has never been more natural. I have never known someone as gorgeous, kind, loving, funny, and intelligent as you are, and I hope to spend every day doing my best to deserve you.

“You are the love of my life. Being your boyfriend has been the best time of my life.

“I spend every day cracking up, in awe of who you are, and over the moon, happy with my luck. I love you, babe. Every day with you brings new gifts into my life.

“You are the best girlfriend any guy could desire. You are my favorite person, my future, and forever mine.

“I love you more and more every single day. Loving someone with my whole heart and getting the same amount of love back has always been a dream- thank you for making it possible.

“I cannot help but think of myself as the luckiest person, because I have you.

“At times Words may fail to express how much I love you but my deeds will never fail to show my love for you but you can be sure that I loved you yesterday, love you today, and will love you until there’s no tomorrow! Have a happy girlfriend’s day my baby!” he wrote.

Here are photos of Gloria’s boyfriend.

