Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Robert Momanyi is a notorious fraudster and drug dealer who grabbed headlines in 2019 after he kidnapped a young man with his gang and beat him up for over 12 hours for allegedly snitching on them.

Robert is well connected in political circles.

Some of his friends include Mike Sonko, and it’s alleged that he has State House links.

He even vied for the Makadara Parliamentary seat in 2017.

He lives large using proceeds of crime.

According to Alai, Robert sells hard drugs and also prints fake money.

Here are photos of his flamboyant lifestyle.

