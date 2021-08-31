Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Over the weekend, word got out that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s only daughter Ngina was planning to settle down with Sam Jr., the son of famous sports consultant and hotel manager Sam Mwai, who manages Karen Country Club.

Dennis Itumbi revealed that Ngina’s wedding plans were at an advanced stage.

Social media detectives have finally unveiled a photo of Ngina’s soon-to-be husband.

They were pictured together at an undated social event.

Sam is said to be a wealthy businessman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.