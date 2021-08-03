Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – A flight manifest has emerged showing the people Deputy President William Ruto was travelling with to Uganda in a private jet before he was blocked at Wilson Airport by immigration officials.

According to the manifest, one person raised eyebrows due to his links with terrorist groups.

Harun Aydin, a Turkish national, is a renowned terrorist who has been arrested before in Germany for leading a terror group in Cologne.

He was charged for orchestrating several murders and manslaughters both at home and abroad but was later released.

He is anti-establishment and finances regime changes across the world.

He is said to be covertly funding Ruto’s 2022 campaigns to take over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government by any means necessary.

Ruto and Aydin had planned to meet with Yoweri Museveni for more funds to destabilize the Kenyan government in case the DP does not win the 2022 election.

Here is the manifest;-

