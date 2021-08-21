Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 21, 2021 – Kenyan politicians have now started focusing on the 2022 presidential election after the Court of Appeal put aside the issue of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

During the ruling held on Friday, the Appellate Court declared BBI as unconstitutional, null and void.

Since the BBI reggae has now stopped, politicians who have expressed interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta will engage their fifth gear to ensure they occupy the house on the hill in less than 365 days.

Among those planning to succeed the Son of Jomo is Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, and Wiper Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

A new online poll conducted by renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, shows that DP Ruto is still the man to beat if elections are held today.

Out of 69,419 votes cast online, Ruto got 58.5% with Raila Odinga becoming distant second with 30.7 %.

Mudavadi and Kalonzo managed 7.7% and 3.1% percent respectively.

Here is the summary of the online poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.