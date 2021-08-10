Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – For some forty years or so, the man known as the “dean of political activism” – a phrase coined by his former political adviser, Miguna Miguna – Raila Amollo Odinga has, like a colossus, dominated the Kenyan political scene.

Raila, despite his charisma and crowd-pulling abilities, capacity to build crosscutting political alliances, and international appeal, has never tasted the coveted seat of power despite trying 4 times.

In 2022, the 76-year-old is eying the seat for the fifth time and it is not yet clear whether the gods of elections will be on his side.

With the collapse of the National Super Alliance (NASA), Raila may seem to be alone like a desert coyote but he has a master plan of sending Deputy President William Ruto to the political gallows in 2022.

The former Prime Minister has identified regional kingpins to assist him in crafting a gigantic campaign machine that would be no match to any presidential contestant.

In Western Kenya, Raila has identified Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya and former Budalang’i MP, Ababu Namwamba as his point men.

In the Coast region, Raila Odinga is banking on Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, and in Ukambani, Raila is hoping that Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua and his Makueni counterpart Kivutha Kibwana, will become disciples of Jakom’s political gospel.

In Rift Valley, Raila is hoping to use KANU chairman, Gideon Moi to try to consolidate his weak support.

Rift Valley is considered a political bastion of DP Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST