Thursday, August 26, 2021 – Late former Cabinet Minister, Nicholas Kipyator Biwott, has been remembered as probably the most powerful man ever to grace the Kenyan political scene outside the Presidency.

The ‘Total Man’ as he preferred to call himself, led a life shrouded in secrecy.

Indeed, not even his former boss, late former president Daniel Arap Moi, knew where he lived.

During his tenure as Minister, he wore a cloak of deep mystery and dark dread, easily making him one of the most feared—and, perhaps, most-misunderstood—public figures in Kenya.

However, before he died in 2017, Biwott had advised Deputy President William Ruto on how to shape himself ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Biwott gave Ruto the advice because he was unhappy with the way in which he was heavily involved in fielding candidates in gubernatorial and senatorial seats ahead of the 2017 election.

“Avoid this ukora ndogo ndogo (trivial antics). You are up there, what do you want with the election of governors? Or MPs? Don’t pay any attention.

“As long as the President is here and the bishops are here to pray for us, what is the problem?,” posed Biwott.

He assured Ruto of full Kalenjin community support adding that the way the community supported Moi, they too would support Ruto.

His words have since come to pass as Ruto is now the undisputed king of the Kalenjin nation as his ‘hustler narrative’ takes the country by storm.

